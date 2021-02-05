UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

UGI has increased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

UGI stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

