Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

