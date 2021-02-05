Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declares $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.69. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

