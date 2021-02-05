Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $24.54. Unisys shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 721,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Unisys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 12.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unisys by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

