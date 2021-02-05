United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Airlines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $82.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

