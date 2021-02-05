United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth $2,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

