United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.25. United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,789,939 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £19.47 million and a P/E ratio of 31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; PL090 license located in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and P1918 license located in the offshore southern United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.