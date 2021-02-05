United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

