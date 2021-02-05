United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

UUGRY stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

