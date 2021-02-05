UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Trading Down 1.1%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 55,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 128,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.99. The company has a market cap of £110.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01.

About UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

