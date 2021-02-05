Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of UPLD opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,491,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,305 shares of company stock worth $7,526,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 137,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

