Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.32.

NYSE:UE opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 202,402 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.