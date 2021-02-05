Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBP stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.