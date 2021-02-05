US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

ETRN opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

