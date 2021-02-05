US Capital Advisors Comments on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

