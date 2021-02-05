VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

