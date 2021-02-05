Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 8,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.