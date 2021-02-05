Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $30.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

VVV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,652. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 9.1% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

