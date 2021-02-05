Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 3648369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

