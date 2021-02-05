Valvoline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,029% compared to the average volume of 202 call options.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,652. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

