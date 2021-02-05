VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.