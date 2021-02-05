VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,172,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,160,000.

ESPO stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

