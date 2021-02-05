Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $264.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,666. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $263.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

