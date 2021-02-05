Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $176.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $176.63.

