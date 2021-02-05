Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

