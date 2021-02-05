Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $292.25

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $292.25 and last traded at $291.96, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.25 and a 200-day moving average of $237.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBK. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

