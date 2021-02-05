Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

