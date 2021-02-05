Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

VT stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $96.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

