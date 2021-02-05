Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.89 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.