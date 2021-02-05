Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

VREX traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,240. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $918.58 million, a P/E ratio of -42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

