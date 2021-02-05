Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Shares of VRNS opened at $186.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $191.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,672,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

