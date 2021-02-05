Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $89.93 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

