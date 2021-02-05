Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 8792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.