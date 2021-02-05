Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 6.9% Higher

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. 1,235,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,064,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.