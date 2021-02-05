Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Verint Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. Verint Systems has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 210.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $11,046,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

