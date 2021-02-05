Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

