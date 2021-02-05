Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.71 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

