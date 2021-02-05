Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.08. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.