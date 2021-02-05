Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52-week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

