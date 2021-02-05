Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.00 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 56.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $1,982,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

