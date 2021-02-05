Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Ball worth $127,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.