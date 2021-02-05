Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.22 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 355.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of The Boston Beer worth $111,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $909.27.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 647 shares in the company, valued at $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,225 shares of company stock worth $42,247,715. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $1,081.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $963.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

