Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.38 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,483 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $119,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

