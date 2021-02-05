Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,633 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $136,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

