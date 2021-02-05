Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,330 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $116,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $163.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

