Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 303,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $722.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.