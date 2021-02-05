Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vicus Capital cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BP were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $20.99 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

