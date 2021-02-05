Vicus Capital Has $535,000 Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.83.

