Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $75.78.

