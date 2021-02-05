Vicus Capital Purchases 154 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

